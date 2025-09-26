The Leh administration on Friday suspended mobile internet services hours after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested in connection with Wednesday’s violent incidents in Ladakh that left four dead and several injured. The 59-year-old innovator and reformist had launched a protest against the central government, demanding the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Wangchuk has also called for statehood for the union territory, which was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. Sonam Wangchuk Arrested: Climate Activist Booked Under NSA; Likely To Be Moved Out of Ladakh, Says Report.

Leh Administration Suspends Mobile Internet Following Arrest of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

#BREAKING: Internet services have been suspended in Leh with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/DuNkJQObEL — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

