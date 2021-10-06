Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday said that the road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk would be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. Notably, Bindroo Medicate is located on this road. Bindroo was attacked by terrorists at his shop near Iqbal Park in Srinagar on Tuesday. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Mattue in a tweet, said, "The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk (where Bindroo Medicate is located) will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council."

Tweet by Junaid Azim Mattu:

The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk (where Bindroo Medicate is located) will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council. #MakhanLalBindroo pic.twitter.com/4f7WpzF8Hx — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) October 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)