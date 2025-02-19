Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a gruesome murder where a deaf and mute man, identified as Rajkumar, brutally killed his friend over INR 500. The accused strangled the victim, beheaded him, and then set the body on fire after the victim allegedly showed him the cash. The crime, which took place on February 15, was uncovered after police examined CCTV footage. According to SP Ravi Shankar Prasad, three teams were formed to investigate the case, and Rajkumar was arrested based on surveillance footage and other evidence. Authorities have applied relevant legal sections against him as the investigation continues. Uttar Pradesh: Man From Rajasthan Returning From Maha Kumbh Dies As Bus Catches Fire on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Firozabad.

Deaf and Mute Man Kills Friend Over INR 500 in Firozabad

Firozabad, UP: A deaf and mute man murdered his friend for Rs 500 in a brutal crime, strangling, beheading, and burning the body after the victim showed him the cash. The accused was arrested based on CCTV footage SP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "On 15-2-25, a murder occurred...for… pic.twitter.com/1liE31CtMU — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2025

