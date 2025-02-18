A senior lawyer, Venugopal Rao, tragically passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack while arguing a case in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Court Hall 21, where Rao was presenting arguments when he suddenly collapsed. Fellow lawyers and court staff immediately rushed to his aid and took him to Osmania Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead on arrival, confirming that he had suffered a heart attack. Rao’s sudden demise has left the legal fraternity in Hyderabad in deep mourning. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 25-Year-Old Groom Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Procession in Sheopur, Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Telangana High Court

#Hyderabad: Senior Advocate Pusnooru Venugopal Rao garu Collapsed while arguing the matter at Court No. 21 Telangana High Court, Hyderabad at around 1:12 pm... Later on, he passed away on the way to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/r3E6LY4gMo — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)