In a tragic incident, a woman suddenly collapsed and later died while dancing at her sister's wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha. The terrifying video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the woman dancing on the stage at her sister's wedding in Madhya Pradesh. However, while dancing, she suddenly collapsed on the stage. The deceased was identified as Parineeta Jain, an Indore resident. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Sudden Death in Raisen: Cop Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Riding Bike in Madhya Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Dancing at Sister’s Wedding Collapses on Stage, Dies

भयावह! स्टेज पर डांस करते करते अचानक गिर पड़ी युवती.. और फिर मौत हो गई. घटना मध्यप्रदेश के विदिशा की है, जहां इंदौर से अपनी बहन की शादी में शामिल होने यह युवती आई थी. pic.twitter.com/QctHyWG22i — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 9, 2025

