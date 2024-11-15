Subhash Singh, a 62-year-old sub-inspector in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, died of a sudden heart attack while riding his bike on Thursday. The incident occurred near a petrol pump in Bareilly, Raisen. CCTV footage shows him refuelling his bike before collapsing moments after riding a short distance. Bystanders and petrol pump staff immediately alerted authorities. Police arrived and transported Singh to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts. Singh, originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was due to retire in two months. He is survived by his two married children. His body will be taken to his ancestral village for final rites. Sudden Death in Jagtial: 23-Year-Old Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Telangana (Watch Video).

Sudden Death in Raisen

