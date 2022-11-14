On Sunday, the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking direction to declare national holiday on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. While dismissing the PIL, the apex court said that this is a matter for Government of India to decide. Delhi: Anti-Air Pollution Curbs End, BS-3 Petrol, BS-4 Diesel Vehicles To Run From Today.

Government of India Will Decide

