In a shocking incident in Surat’s Anmol Textile Market, two textile workers were allegedly stripped, brutally beaten with sticks, and paraded nude in public after being accused of theft by a group of traders. The incident occurred on Tuesday near shop no. 213 on the second floor, where victims Jitu Vagh (23) and Pradeep Morey were confronted by three traders. An FIR alleges they were forcibly taken inside, assaulted, and humiliated for nearly an hour before being rescued by bystanders. Vagh sustained serious fractures and sought medical aid. A video of the incident went viral Thursday, prompting police action. Two accused, Vaibhav Bhalotiya and Nitesh Ketiya, have been arrested, while a third, Ravi Jaipuriya, is on the run. Salabatpura police invoked charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Atrocities Act. Hyderabad: 62-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Group Over Minor Dispute in Baba Nagar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

