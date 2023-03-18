AIG Ashish Kapoor who was suspended for allegedly taking Rs 1 crore bribe is in trouble after a video went viral on social media which shows him slapping a woman at Zirakpur police station. However, the video is said to be from the year 2018 but has again been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Kapoor can be seen repeatedly slapping the woman as she tries to save herself helplessly. The video was presented as an evidence in the court. Ashish Kapoor was posted as AIG Vigilance in 2018. Tamil Nadu: Female Professor Assaulted, Dragged on Road by Drunk Man For Refusing to Lend Money in Trichy, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of AIG Ashish Kapoor Slapping Woman:

A video of suspended AIG Ashish Kapoor is going viral in which he is seen slapping a woman. This video was presented as evidence in the High Court. The video is said to be from the year 2018, where Ashish Kapoor slapped the woman in Zirakpur police station. pic.twitter.com/h2Tm1hil49 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 14, 2023

