A female professor at Anna University was attacked and dragged along the road in an unconscious state by a drunk man after she refused to lend him money in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy. The accused later met with an accident while trying to flee on the professor’s two-wheeler. In a purported video taken by an onlooker, the man can be seen dragging an unconscious Professor Seethalakshmi on the road holding her leg. The accused has been arrested by the police and is currently undergoing treatment. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Dragged by Hair in Raipur (Watch Video).

Drunk Man Attacks Professor

