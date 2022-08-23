West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Swarnendu Das, a young & acclaimed journalist from Kolkata. The talented journalist who lost his battle of life to cancer on August 23, left behind his wife and a 4-year-old daughter. 'The world of journalism lost a very sharp mind today', said Mamata Banerjee.

Check tweet:

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)