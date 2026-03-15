Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has officially announced that the West Bengal government will begin disbursing Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears under the ROPA 2009 framework starting March 2026. This decision impacts lakhs of state employees, pensioners, and staff across educational institutions and local bodies, including panchayats and municipalities. The move comes as the state aligns with a court-monitored payment schedule to clear long-standing dues accumulated between 2008 and 2019. Notably, this major financial announcement arrives just weeks ahead of the 2026 West Bengal State Assembly elections. The Chief Minister confirmed the development via social media, stating that the "Ma-Mati-Manush" government has fulfilled its commitment to the workforce. According to recent Finance Department notifications, the arrears will be released in phases. The Supreme Court had recently directed the state to initiate these payments, reinforcing that DA is a statutory right. This rollout is expected to provide significant financial relief to nearly 12 lakh beneficiaries, including teachers and non-teaching staff in grant-in-aid institutions. Mamata Banerjee Meets West Bengal Former Governor CV Ananda Bose After Concluding Five-day Dharna Against SIR.

Mamata Banerjee Confirms Release of ROPA 2009 DA Arrears

I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid instititions… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2026

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