The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, the first bulltaming event of the Pongal season in Madurai, saw a huge turnout on January 15. 19 people were injured while 11 were referred to Madural government hospital for further treatment on Sunday. The world-famous bull-taming sport conducted in Tamil Nadu takes place every year where the organisation allots a time frame to each tamer to tame their bulls and later the winner is decided by the duration of the tamer's hold on the hump of the bull. Jallikattu 2023: 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu' Events Begin in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (Watch Video).

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu | 19 people were injured in Avaniyapuram Jallikattu event and 11 people were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment: Revenue department pic.twitter.com/1rNSWjSpaU — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

