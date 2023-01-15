Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI): 'Jallikattu' event also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu' started in full swing in three villages of Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday.

Jallikattu, practised in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on the day of Mattu Pongal, is a sport where a bull is let loose among a crowd and people participating in the sport are supposed to take control of the bull by holding on to its hump for as long as they can.

Today, the event will take place in Madurai's Avaniyapuram, on Monday in Palamedu, and on Tuesday in Alanganallur.

Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar said, "for Avaniyapuram, we have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Jallikattu. Ensuring the safety of bulls as well as players. 3 levels of barricading are put in to ensure that bulls play in the play arena and spectators are also protected."

"We will follow all regulations by SC as well as the Government of Tamil Nadu. In Avaniyapuram, there is the direction from High Court. Only 25 players will be playing around (at one time). We're expecting 300 players and more than 800 players to participate for this time," the district collector added.

Earlier, veterinarians conducted a medical examination of the Jallikattu bulls participating in the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu event.

The Madurai district administration, on January 7, issued guidelines for 'Jallikattu'.

District Collector Anish Shekhar issued standard guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

As per the guidelines, the bull tamers have to upload their photograph on the official website of the district along with all two-dose corona vaccination certificates. Two days before the Jallikattu event, a certificate of no COVID should be provided.

Also, those who bring Jallikattu bulls should register at the official website.

Two persons can accompany the bull, the owner and helper. They should also bring a double dose COVID vaccination certificate and a COVID-free certificate.

Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in the Jallikattu competition.

It has been informed that the spectators coming to watch the Jallikattu event must have been vaccinated and a certificate of no COVID is required.

Tamil Nadu government had announced that the Jallikattu competition, the heroic sport of the Tamils, will be held as planned on the coming Pongal so youngsters have ventured into training bulls for Jallikattu. (ANI)

