The Chennai airport customs on 28th April intercepted a female passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972. Mumbai Customs Department Arrest Man At Airport For Trying to Smuggle 9000 Grams Gold Worth Rs 4.62 Crore (See Pics).

Snakes And Chameleon Seized At Chennai Airport

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: On 28th April, a female passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Chennai Airport Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act,… pic.twitter.com/tQCmdElZkm — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 29, 2023

