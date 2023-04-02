Officers of Mumbai Customs Airport on Saturday arrested a person from UAE, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai, for attempting to smuggle 24 KT gold bars weighing 9000 grams valued at Rs 4.62 crore. According to the Customs Department, the passenger was intercepted at the arrival hall. Delhi: Kenyan Man, Who Hid 7 kg Gold Bars Worth Rs 3.5 Crore in Ailing Infant’s Oxygen Concentrator, Held at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Mumbai Customs Department Man Smuggling Gold

Maharashtra | Officers of Mumbai Customs Airport arrested a person from UAE, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai, for attempting to smuggle 24 KT gold bars weighing 9000 grams valued at Rs 4.62 crore: Mumbai Customs (01.04.23) pic.twitter.com/9syKzU02V6 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)