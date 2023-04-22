In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the state. The fire and rescue department said the blast occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Tamil Nadu: Explosion at Firecracker Unit in Kancheepuram; Eight Killed and 13 Injured.

Explosion Occurs at Firecracker Manufacturing Factory

Tamil Nadu | An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district: Fire & Rescue department Further details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

