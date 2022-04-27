Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. In an untoward incident, 11 people lost their lives while many were injured in the Thanjavur district during a temple chariot procession after it came into contact with a live wire.

