Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote to Defence Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, December 19 urging him to deploy more helicopters for the rescue and relief operation in the southern districts of the state which have been facing severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. The situation is serious as Thamirabarani river water entered Srivaikuntam and Tuticorin towns, Tirunelveli has also been badly affected, the letter said. "Relief materials are being mobilized from all over Tamil Nadu. But these materials could not be distributed to the people since the connecting roads have been inundated. They can be reached only through helicopters", Stalin wrote in his letter. Mentioning the dire situation of the people Stalin requested Rajnath Singh's urgent intervention. Several parts of Tamil Nadu faced severe waterlogging and flood-like situation after incessant rainfall lashed the region. Normal life of people has come to a standstill as floodwater inundated various districts in south of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in These Districts Till December 19, Check Details.

MK Stalin Writes to Rajnath Singh:

I request Honourable @rajnathsingh to urgently deploy more helicopters for rescue and relief in Tamil Nadu's southern districts, severely affected by unprecedented rainfall. pic.twitter.com/aBTUgLTYQQ — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 19, 2023

