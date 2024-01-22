Following the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court orders, the LED screens are being set up again in Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. Previously, LED screens installed at Kamakshi Amman Temple to watch the live streaming of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha were taken down allegedly after an oral order by the state government. On the issue, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai said, “There is no ban anywhere, whatsoever for telecasting the Pran Pratishta, doing 'annadaan' and doing pooja in private temples... Since there is no written order, the government of Tamil Nadu cannot ban the live telecast and proceedings from Ayodhya. The SC added, that in case of further bans, enquiry will be carried out.” The SC came very hard on the police and told them, it was their duty to regulate any tensions, not ban, he added. “People are very happy that the police which were using all the Draconian measures from morning, are all pulling back now. We have never seen a government interfering in people's religious faith like what DMK is doing now”, he further stated. SC Issues Notice to Tamil Nadu Govt on Order Prohibiting Live Telecast of Ram Temple Inauguration, Says 'Permission Can't be Rejected on Ground That Other Communities are Living in Locality'.

LED Screens Being Set up Again in Kamakshi Amman Temple

#WATCH | Chennai: On Madras High Court and Supreme Court orders, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai says, "... There is no ban anywhere, whatsoever for telecasting the Pran Pratishta, doing 'annadaan' and doing pooja in private temples... Since there is no written order, the… pic.twitter.com/lQtPXeTHkn — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

