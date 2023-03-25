A male wild elephant was electrocuted to death after an electric pole fell on it at a private land located near Thadagam reserve forest at Periyanaickenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore forest division early on Saturday morning. The pictures and video from the spot have surfaced on social media. According to reports, the incident happened when the animal rubbed his body on the cement electric post which led to the post falling over him along with the overhead live wire. Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

Elephant Electrocuted in Coimbatore

The electric pole found broken into two pieces. pic.twitter.com/koqHZ1frOB — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) March 25, 2023

