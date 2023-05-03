Air India has entered into an interline partnership with Vistara Airlines, according to various media reports. On Wednesday, Tata-owned Air India issued a statement about their interline partnership with Vistara Airlines. The interline partnership between the two airlines would enable passengers to travel between the two airline's networks seamlessly. "The scope of the agreement between the two airlines includes Inter Airline Through Check-in (IATCI) implementation," the press release by Air India read. Air India Flight to Kathmandu Aborts Landing Due to Unstable Approach, Incident Reported to DGCA.

Air India and Vistara Enter in an Interline Partnership

