Tata Sons Appointed Ilker Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines as the CEO and MD of Air India following a board meeting on Monday. Ilker Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1.

Check Tweet:

Tata Sons appoints Ilker Ayci as CEO & MD of Air India pic.twitter.com/HuGfJ82B9d

