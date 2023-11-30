Polling commenced today, November 30, in Telangana for the 2023 Assembly Elections, with a staggering 2,290 candidates from 109 parties, spanning both national and regional affiliations, vying for electoral success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter, urging the people of Telangana to participate actively in the democratic process, stating, "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise." Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Cash, Gold, Liquor and Freebies Worth Rs 745 Crore Seized a Day Before Polling.

PM Narendra Modi Urges High Turnout in Telangana Polls

I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first time voters to exercise their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2023

Polling Begins for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Voting begins for the #TelanganaElections2023; 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray. pic.twitter.com/hlgJXczj44 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)