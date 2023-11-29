Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Cash, Gold, Liquor and Freebies Worth Rs 745 Crore Seized a Day Before Polling

Hyderabad, November 29: A day before polling for Telangana Assembly elections, the cumulative seizure of cash, gold, liquor and freebies in the state mounted to Rs 745 crore. This is said to be the highest seizure among all the states which went to polls this month. The enforcement agencies seized cash, precious metals, liquor and other items worth Rs. 8.07 crore in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative figure to Rs 745.37 crore since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on October 9.
In the 2018 elections, the total seizure of cash, liquor and other items was only Rs.103.89 crore. During the 24-hour period ending 9 AM on November 29, the agencies seized Rs.3.78 crore in cash. With this the seized cash since October 9 has gone up to Rs.305.72 crore. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: After Electrifying Campaign, Stage Set for Polling on November 30, Results on December 3.
