Bellampally Municipal Commissioner on Friday issued notice to the three employees asking them to explain the reason for not attending the birthday celebrations of Municipal minister KTR Rao held on 24th July at Bellampally Government Hospital.

Telangana | Bellampally Municipal Commissioner issues notice to three employees asking them to explain the reason for not attending birthday celebrations of Municipal minister KTR Rao held on 24th July at Bellampally Government Hospital, warns of disciplinary action pic.twitter.com/csF8WdgNv5 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

