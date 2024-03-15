The Telangana High Court recently issued a circular directing judicial officers in the State to observe office timings meticulously. The court issued the circular after individual incidents of officers leaving early were brought to the notice of the High Court. "Punctuality is the hallmark of any discipline, especially in the Judicial wing, and any deviation to this cardinal principle shakes the confidence of litigant public in the institution. Therefore all the Unit Heads and the Judicial Officers were directed to observe the court timings, and punctuality and render devoted service during the court hours," the circular stated. The high court also asked all judicial officers to adhere to work timings and not leave the Court premises during lunch, or other breaks. Telangana High Court Passes Interim Order, Allows Women Belonging to Akbari Sect of Shia Muslims To Hold Prayer Gatherings in Darulshifa Ibadat Khana.

HC on Punctuality

