The Telangana High Court recently reiterated that provisions 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would apply only when the incident either occurred in a public place or was witnessed by at least one independent witness. The state's top court passed the order in a petition to quash criminal proceedings against the petitioner, who had allegedly insulted her ex-husband using caste based slurs. The court relied on the orders passed by the apex Court in Hitesh Verma vs. State of Uttarkhand and another and Sudhakar vs State. "The alleged acts were part of domestic discord between the parties and appear to have occurred within the confines of a private residence," the court said. The case arose from a matrimonial dispute between a husband and wife (separated as of now), who belonged to different castes and had a love marriage. The de facto complainant (the husband) said that his ex-wife, all of a sudden in 2018, demanded a divorce and sent him aggressive messages on WhatsApp, citing cultural differences, mostly related to caste issues. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Lawyer Collapses and Dies Inside Telangana High Court Premises, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Alleged Acts Were Part of Domestic Discord Between the Parties, Says Telangana HC

