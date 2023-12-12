The Telangana High Court recently passed an interim order allowing women belonging to the Akbari Sect of Shia Muslims to hold prayer gatherings in Darulshifa Ibadat Khana. The single bench of Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka passed the order in a written petition that was filed by Anjumane Alavi, Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari Akhbari Regd Society, which challenged the proceedings issued by the Mutawalli Committee of Ibaddad Khana Hussaini. The proceedings did not allow women belonging to the Akhbari Sect of Shia Muslims to hold religious gatherings and prayer meets in the Ibadat Khana. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe Asks Lawyer To Be Loyal to Court After Counsel Says 'My Lord I Am Loyal to the Case, Not the Client'.

