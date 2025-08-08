In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old lawyer collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest inside the Telangana High Court on Thursday afternoon, August 7. The deceased lawyer was identified as Parasa Anantha Nageswara Rao, a resident of Gate Karepally village in Khammam district. CCTV video shows Rao appearing visibly uneasy while seated in the waiting area. A man nearby noticed his distress and alerted court staff, who quickly attempted to assist. Despite efforts to revive him on-site and immediate medical attention, he was declared dead at the hospital. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Man Collapses and Dies After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing Badminton at Nagole Stadium, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Lawyer Suffers Cardiac Arrest Inside Telangana High Court Premises

47 YO Advocate Parsa Anantha Nageswar Rao collapsed due to cardiac arrest in the #Telangana High Court premises on Thursday. He tragically passed away en route to Osmania General Hospital. He had served as Special GP (Revenue). #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/EatjZjcfFS — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 8, 2025

Telangana HC Lawyer Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Inside Court Premises

#Telangana: Parsa Anantha Nageshwar Rao, an advocate at Telangana High court passed away with cardiac arrest in high court premises on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/VU8dkHswss — South First (@TheSouthfirst) August 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)