The Karnataka government has issued an order to change the government office timings from 8 am to 1.30 pm in April and May 2025 in the 7 districts of the Kalaburagi division and the Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts of the Belagavi division due to heatwave. Earlier proposal was kept by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association: State Information and Public Relations Dept. The decision follows a proposal put forth by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, considering the extreme weather conditions affecting these regions. Heatwave Alert: April-June To Be Hotter Than Usual, More Heat Wave Days Likely in Many States, Says IMD.

Government Offices to Operate from 8 AM to 1:30 PM

