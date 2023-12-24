Five people were killed after two vehicles collided with each other at Jaklere in Maktal mandal of Narayanapet district in Telangana. The incident took place on Sunday morning, December 24. According to Narayanpet Superintendent of Police Yogesh Gautam, a probe has been launched into the matter. Telangana Road Accident Video: Lorry Runs Over Man Parking His Bike in Bhupalpally Town, Disturbing Clip Goes Viral.

Telangana Road Accident

Telangana: Five people were killed after two vehicles collided with each other at Jaklere in Maktal mandal of Narayanapet district. Investigation into the matter is underway: Yogesh Gautam, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet pic.twitter.com/bP7yCsXj8k — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

