A disturbing video capturing a fatal road accident in Bhupalpally town, Telangana, shows a man named Ranjith from Maipalli village being tragically struck by a lorry while parking his two-wheeler. The clip shows the victim stuck under the front of the lorry, with parked cars and bikes flattened in the aftermath. The accident is believed to be a result of drunk driving. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Bus Overturns After Losing Control Near Chandni Chowk in Haridwar, Two Killed (See Pics).

Man Crushed While Parking Bike

