On Friday, January 12, in Hanumakonda, Telangana, a second-year BSc agriculture student from a private college was found dead in her hostel room. The young student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the hostel room. The motive behind the suicide remains unclear at this time. As per a report by the news agency ANI, the Hasanparthy Police Station has registered a case in connection with the incident, and Sub Inspector T Gopi is leading the investigation. Hyderabad Horror: MBBS Student Slashes His Penis and Dies by Suicide, Video Surfaces.

Second-year Agriculture Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room

Hanumakonda, Telangana | A second-year B Sc agriculture student of a private college allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in the college hostel. The reason for suicide is not yet known. A case has been registered, said T Gopi, Sub Inspector of Police, Hasanparthy Police… pic.twitter.com/ejPFPUBbTq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)