In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, an MBBS student allegedly committed suicide by cutting his penis in Hyderabad. The incident is said to have taken place in Papireddynagar, located at Road Number 18 in Hyderabad. The deceased has been identified as Dikshit Reddy. Police officials said that Reddy, an MBBS student ended his life by cutting his penis on Sunday night (July 9). The incident came to light when neighbours saw Reddy's lifeless body covered in blood and immediately alerted the police. Following this, the police sent the mortal remains to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Hyderabad Shocker: Five-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Slips Into Swimming Pool While Playing at Puppalaguda, Dies; Case Registered.

MBBS Student Ends Life in Hyderabad

