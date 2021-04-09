Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts at Building in Ghodbunder Road, 20 People Trapped

Fire breaks out at a building in Ghodbunder Road, Thane. One fire engine is at the spot, fire fighting operation underway. Around 20 people are stranded in the building: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

