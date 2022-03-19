The Goa Crime Branch on Friday said it has arrested a Hyderabad-based man and rescued three women, including a television actress, after busting a prostitution racket at Sangolda village near Panaji. The Crime Branch said two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hails from Hyderabad.

See Tweet:

The Crime Branch of Goa Police has busted a sex racket operating in Sangolda village near Panaji and rescued three women, including a TV actress, from Mumbai and arrested a man from Hyderabad. — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)