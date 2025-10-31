In a major crackdown, police in Varanasi raided OYO’s Hotel Town House in the Cantonment area on Wednesday afternoon and busted an alleged sex racket. During the raid, two Russian women locked themselves inside a room and managed to escape through a window before police could enter. Authorities have launched a search operation to trace them. Four Indian women were found in compromising positions in separate rooms and taken into custody along with hotel manager Aman Rai, while another manager, Umesh Yadav, fled the scene. The arrested women, three from Kolkata and one from Delhi, told police that they were brought to Varanasi by an agent to serve clients ahead of Dev Deepawali. Police recovered several objectionable items and seized CCTV footage showing the Russians’ escape. Forensic teams have lifted fingerprints from the rooms. Officials said the racket catered to national and international clients, with bookings reportedly made online and 70% payments taken in advance. Sex Racket Busted in Hyderabad: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Operating From Hotel in Banjara Hills, Organiser Arrested and 3 Women Including Uzbekistan National Rescued (See Pic).

Varanasi Sex Racket Busted, 2 Russian Women Escape During Police Raid

वाह रे बनारस पुलिस.. वाराणसी में होटल टाउन हाउस में पुलिस ने छापेमारी किया। होटल में रशियन युवतियां मिली जिन्होंने पुलिस को देखकर खुद को कमरे में बंद कर लिया। पुलिस दरवाजे का लॉक तोड़कर अंदर घुसी, तब तक रशियन युवतियां कमरे की खिड़की से भाग चुकी थी। पुलिस उनकी तलाश कर रही… pic.twitter.com/z6fCioI2rJ — Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Kavish Aziz), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

