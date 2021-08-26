Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday blamed gangrape victim, saying "The girl & her friend must have gone to a deserted place". Home Minister also blamed Congress saying "The rape happened in Mysuru but Congress trying to gain political mileage from the incident".

