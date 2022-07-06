Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to social media to congratulate former Olympic Track and Field Athlete PT Usha on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi shared a picture with PT Usha and said, "The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years."

Check tweet:

The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. @PTUshaOfficial pic.twitter.com/uHkXu52Bgc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

