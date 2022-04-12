Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday said that the (vaccine inoculation) uptick right now is a bit slow due to the rule that one has to wait for 9 months between dose 2 and 3. "We have appealed to the govt on how to reduce this further to 6 months, will propose the 6-month gap," Poonawalla said.

