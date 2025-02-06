A man lost INR 4 lakh to a thief in Chowk Bazaar, Narayanpet, after briefly leaving his cash bag unattended. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place when the victim, a resident of Kanukurthy village in Damaragidda Mandal, withdrew the money from a bank and placed the bag on his two-wheeler. On his way home, he stopped near a bakery and stepped inside, leaving the bag hanging on his bike. Within moments, a thief grabbed the bag and fled. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect and recover the money. Theft Caught on Camera in Telangana: Thieves Break Car Window, Steal Rs 3 Lakh; Video of Crime Surfaces.

Thief Steals INR 4 Lakh from Unattended Bag on Bike as Owner Steps Into Bakery

Don't be Careless when you are carrying #Cash, maybe #Thieves are following you. A resident of Kanukurthy village of Damaragidda mandal in #Narayanpet district, was Withdrawn Cash ₹4 lakhs from Bank and kept in a bag and hangs it at his two-wheeler, while returning home he… pic.twitter.com/BwXQLYVn1Y — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 6, 2025

