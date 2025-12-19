A shocking incident of robbery has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where four masked men looted a businessman's house. The alleged incident occurred today, December 19, in Bulandshahr's Anupshahr area. According to a report in PTI, four masked men posing as CBI officials allegedly barged into businessman Shankar Bhagwan Agarwal's house. They accused looted around INR 5 lakh cash and jewellery. The incident took place around 9.15 AM today. Cops said that the accused claimed to be CBI officers and told the family that they had come to serve notice. The accused, who had their faces covered, overpowered the family and locked them in a room at gunpoint. Robbery Caught on CCTV Camera: Armed Robbers Shoot Jewellery Shop Owner in UP’s Bulandshahr, Decamp With Gold and Cash (Watch Video).

Miscreants Posing As CBI Officers Loot Cash and Jewellery from Businessman's House in Bulandshahr

यूपी - बुलंदशहर के अनूपशहर इलाके में CBI अफसर बनकर व्यापारी के घर में घुसे चार बदमाशों ने 5 लाख कैश और लाखों की ज्वैलरी लूटी। गन पॉइंट पर फैमिली मेंबर्स को एक कमरे में बंद किया।@Shahnawazreport pic.twitter.com/nJ6e4Sh102 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 19, 2025

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