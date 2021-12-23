India on Thursday successfully testfired Pralay conventional quasi ballistic missile off the Odisha Coast. The missile was testfire for the second time in the past 24 hours. The test was conducted for a different range and different range and met all the parameters. ‘Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

Tweets By ANI:

Today India successfully testfired the Pralay conventional quasi ballistic missile which can hit targets between 150 to 500 kms. The test was conducted for a different range and different range and met all the parameters: Government officials (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Shfwq7sxXa — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

This is the second successful test of the missile in the last 24 hours as yesterday also it was tested successfully. It is also the first time in the country that a developmental missile has been tested successfully on two consecutive days: Government officials — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)