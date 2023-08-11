A sub-adult tiger died on Friday after being hit by a car in the Navegaon-Nagzira corridor of Maharashtra's Gondia district. The big cat suffered severe injuries in a car accident and succumbed to its injuries while on the way to the hospital. The tiger, aged around two years, was hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the road at Murdoli forest on Kohmara-Gondia road around 10 pm on Thursday, said Pramod Panchbhai, deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Gondia division. Maharashtra: Tiger Found Dead in Chandrapur’s Pothra River, Electrocution Suspected (See Pics).

Tiger Killed

#Roadkills A tiger dies after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Navegaon Nagzira tiger reserve in Maharashtra. #roadstonowhere @mid_day @MahaForest pic.twitter.com/8oQVMsVoCV — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) August 11, 2023

Tiger Killed in Road Accident

