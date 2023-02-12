In a tragic incident, a full-grown tiger was found dead in the Pothra river in Chandrapur district on Saturday evening. According to the reports, electrocution is suspected as the cause of the big cat's death. The forest officials found the carcass of the tiger floating in the river that separates the Warora forest range in Chandrapur and the Hinganghat range in Wardha. The carcass has been sent for post-mortem. This is the eighth tiger death in Maharashtra reported in 40 days. Kerala: Leopard Dies of Shock After Getting Trapped in Chicken Coop in Manarakkad.

