In Datyar Village in Himachal Pradesh, an automobile narrowly avoided being hit by a falling rock on the Parwanoo Shimla Highway. The incident's video on Twitter shows the precise moment when the mountain debris started to fall. In the video, a white car can be seen barely avoiding a large stone that had fallen on the road. The size of the stone appeared to be so large that a serious accident may have occurred if it had fallen on the car. According to reports, the tourists in the car were travelling from Shimla to Chandigarh. Landslide Caught on Camera! Large Part of Mountain Breaks Down on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban, Army Vehicle Damaged Near T-5 Tunnel (Watch Video).

Tourists Escape Land Slide in Himachal Pradesh Video

Narrow escape of a tourist in a landslide near Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/8O8BDMnd0d — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 7, 2023

