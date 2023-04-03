Jammu-Srinagar National Highway landslide gave a spine-chilling feeling to everyone on Sunday (April 02) when an army vehicle had a narrow escape while passing by the T-5 tunnel in the Pantiyal zone where the stoning occurred. Although no casualties have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, traffic has stopped. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana Inspects Landslide-Affected Areas.

Jammu And Kashmir National Highway Landslide

Horrific picture of landslide in #Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, a large part of the mountain broke down. pic.twitter.com/k3qbdyUcag — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 2, 2023

