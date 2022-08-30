The Delhi Police on Tuesday tweeted the traffic update for the National Capital as IMD predicted a rain spell over Delhi, "As per IMD report, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over West, South-West, South, South-East and East Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," tweeted Delhi Police.

Check Tweet:

Traffic Alert As per IMD report, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over West, South-West, South, South-East and East Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly: @DelhiPolice — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 30, 2022

