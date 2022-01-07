Bengaluru, January 7: Announcing a slew of measure to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka government on Friday said that travellers from other states will be tested for COVID-19 and that COVID-care centers will be set up. Karnataka, with Maharashtra and Delhi, is among states reporting high number of COVID-19 cases. The Karnataka government on Friday also made a number of announcements in its fight against the third wave of COVID-19.

Travellers from other states will be tested & COVID-care centres to be set up. We're collaborating with all hotels & educational institutions for institutional quarantine; monitoring of a uniform, transparent hospital bed management system underway: Karnataka Min Dr K Sudhakar — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

